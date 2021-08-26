Abbrea Capital LLC Sells 84 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Abbrea Capital LLC lessened its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,625 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corundum Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 3,983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,589 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT opened at $134.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.62. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $98.94 and a 12 month high of $135.20.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $75,304.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $1,440,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,762,321. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “focus list” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective (up from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday. Truist boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.26.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

