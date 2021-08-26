Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.93 EPS

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The apparel retailer reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.93, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $864.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.21 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $36.00 on Thursday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1 year low of $10.96 and a 1 year high of $47.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $33.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

