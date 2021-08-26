ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Receives $30.63 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.63.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACAD. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James set a $23.71 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.68. 850,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,908,657. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 0.71. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $57.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.80.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.49% and a negative return on equity of 43.11%. The firm had revenue of $115.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 835,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,381,000 after acquiring an additional 192,602 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 209,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after acquiring an additional 782,158 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $463,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 663,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,172,000 after acquiring an additional 272,463 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,234,000. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

