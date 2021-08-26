ACENT (ACE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.01 Million

ACENT (CURRENCY:ACE) traded down 10.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Over the last seven days, ACENT has traded down 26.4% against the dollar. One ACENT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0836 or 0.00000180 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ACENT has a market capitalization of $8.01 million and $4.14 million worth of ACENT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00051747 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002915 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00013645 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00052811 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $345.49 or 0.00742909 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.24 or 0.00097275 BTC.

ACENT Coin Profile

ACENT (CRYPTO:ACE) is a coin. It launched on January 4th, 2021. ACENT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,803,040 coins. ACENT’s official Twitter account is @Acent_tech

According to CryptoCompare, “ACENT is used as a native currency for ACENT's platforms, such as Osiris Browser, Osiris De-fi, and the Cryptocurrency Swap Protocol 'OCEAN'. ACENT aims to support mass adaptation of blockchain and tokens based on activated MVP. “

ACENT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ACENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

