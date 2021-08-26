AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AdaptHealth Corp. is a provider of home medical equipment primarily in the United States. It offers medical products for both rental and sale, with a focus on respiratory and/or mobility equipment, including CPAP sleep equipment, oxygen equipment, wheelchairs, walkers and hospital beds. AdaptHealth Corp., formerly known as DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp., is based in PLYMOUTH MEETING. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded AdaptHealth from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on AdaptHealth from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded AdaptHealth from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AdaptHealth presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $24.05 on Wednesday. AdaptHealth has a fifty-two week low of $19.17 and a fifty-two week high of $41.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of -0.09.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.03 million. AdaptHealth had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 165.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in AdaptHealth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in AdaptHealth by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in AdaptHealth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in AdaptHealth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AdaptHealth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

