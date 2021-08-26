Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stake Raised by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Adobe were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the software company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 787,304 shares of the software company’s stock worth $461,077,000 after purchasing an additional 46,136 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Adobe by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,280 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 49,394 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Adobe by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,353 shares of the software company’s stock worth $12,505,000 after purchasing an additional 8,232 shares during the last quarter. 76.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADBE has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 target price (up from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $607.84.

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,013,795. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total value of $1,602,452.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,955,252.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,321 shares of company stock valued at $9,879,906 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $4.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $652.39. 1,612,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,250,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $310.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.96. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $661.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $611.52.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

