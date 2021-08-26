Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.600-$1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $325 million-$355 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $377.84 million.

NASDAQ:AEIS traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $87.71. 154,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,784. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.50. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1 year low of $57.04 and a 1 year high of $125.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $361.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.80 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 8.02%.

A number of analysts have commented on AEIS shares. Cowen reduced their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $112.78.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

