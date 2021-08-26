Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.12 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) will report sales of $4.12 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.19 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.10 billion. Advanced Micro Devices reported sales of $2.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 47.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will report full year sales of $15.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.60 billion to $15.93 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $18.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.27 billion to $18.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Advanced Micro Devices.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMD. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $107.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Summit Insights cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $1.03 on Friday, reaching $107.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,360,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,239,016. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.84. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $122.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $130.11 billion, a PE ratio of 38.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.01.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $10,135,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,557,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,390,640.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total transaction of $218,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 510,208 shares of company stock worth $48,494,887 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% during the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

