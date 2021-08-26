Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 7,213 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,213 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $11,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AJG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.33.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $142.91 on Thursday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $100.32 and a 1 year high of $154.03. The firm has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 11.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

