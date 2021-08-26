Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 8,647 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,647 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $12,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Cummins in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Vertical Research raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cummins presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.68.

NYSE CMI opened at $238.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.76. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $199.70 and a one year high of $277.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

