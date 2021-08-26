Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 22,653 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 310,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,653 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 1.24% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF worth $13,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRGF. Strategic Financial Services Inc lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 4,599,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,911,000 after acquiring an additional 184,578 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,102,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,806,000 after acquiring an additional 140,111 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 217.9% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 613,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,914,000 after acquiring an additional 420,216 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 547,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,251,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 442,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,000,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:LRGF opened at $44.65 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a 52 week low of $31.72 and a 52 week high of $44.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.36.

