Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 256,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,928 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 5.95% of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $12,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 140.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 62,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 36,577 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 195.8% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 12,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,329 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 111.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 511,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,676,000 after purchasing an additional 269,938 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 129,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 15,584 shares during the last quarter.

GCOR stock opened at $49.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.24. Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.04 and a 52-week high of $52.70.

