Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $11,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.5% during the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 23,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at about $5,537,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at about $513,000. Finally, Bell Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 2,500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.28, for a total value of $778,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,496.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Francis Wlodarczyk sold 3,400 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.52, for a total transaction of $909,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,309.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,278 shares of company stock worth $7,095,174 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $319.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.57 and a 52-week high of $320.95.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ROK. HSBC raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $283.25.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

