Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 38,973 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 16.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 192,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,973 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $13,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGIT. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 296.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000.

VGIT stock opened at $68.10 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $67.09 and a 52-week high of $70.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.15.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

