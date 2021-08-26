Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ONTO. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 85.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

NYSE:ONTO opened at $72.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.34 and a beta of 1.24. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.08 and a 1-year high of $79.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.92.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 10.72%. On average, analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

In other Onto Innovation news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 29,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $2,229,461.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,397,223.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $30,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 188,137 shares in the company, valued at $14,110,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,720 shares of company stock worth $7,645,359 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO).

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.