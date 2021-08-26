Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $740,000 Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 27.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 55,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 20,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy stock opened at $45.60 on Thursday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.22 and a 52 week high of $45.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.87.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.71. NRG Energy had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 134.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.17%.

In other NRG Energy news, SVP David Callen sold 13,300 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $533,064.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,799.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NRG. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet raised shares of NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

