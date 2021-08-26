Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $819,000 Stock Position in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 68,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,443 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 69.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE ESRT opened at $10.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.97, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.17. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $5.19 and a one year high of $13.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 9.29 and a current ratio of 9.29.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.13). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 22.58%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Empire State Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Empire State Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.17.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.