Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 296 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 10.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,353,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,610,000 after buying an additional 1,176,184 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 971.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 555,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,429,000 after purchasing an additional 503,785 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,215.7% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 430,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,589,000 after purchasing an additional 397,871 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 11,588.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 375,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,541,000 after purchasing an additional 372,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 50.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 936,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,991,000 after purchasing an additional 313,451 shares during the last quarter. 58.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,198 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.35, for a total value of $759,045.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.86, for a total transaction of $1,114,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 311,334 shares of company stock worth $78,156,063 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $256.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $270.00 on Thursday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.78 and a 12 month high of $275.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $253.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -375.00 and a beta of 1.23.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

