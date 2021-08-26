Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 519 Shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,098 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Baozun were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BZUN. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Baozun by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,305,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585,799 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Baozun by 146.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 941,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,920,000 after acquiring an additional 559,657 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Baozun by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,038,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,039,000 after acquiring an additional 510,414 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Baozun by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 359,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Baozun in the 1st quarter valued at $8,990,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

BZUN stock opened at $22.80 on Thursday. Baozun Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.40 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.96.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.86. Baozun had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Baozun Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BZUN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $42.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Baozun in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Baozun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Baozun from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.43.

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

