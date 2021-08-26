Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $90.44 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 660,329 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,623 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 2.9% of Advisors Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $90,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 44,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 143.5% during the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 145,717 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 85,862 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,532 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 7.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 46,877 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,726,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.74.

AAPL stock opened at $148.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.10 and a 12 month high of $151.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.