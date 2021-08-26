Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 65.98% from the company’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

NASDAQ:AEHR traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.23. 16,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,410,137. The firm has a market cap of $170.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Aehr Test Systems has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $8.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.46.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.64 million during the quarter. Aehr Test Systems had a negative net margin of 12.21% and a negative return on equity of 39.54%.

In other news, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $98,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,983,009.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Oliphant sold 18,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $106,122.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,456 shares of company stock worth $527,552 over the last ninety days. 19.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,021,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after buying an additional 16,979 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 4,049 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 10.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 7,934 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 430.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 57,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the first quarter worth $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems primarily designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells test and burn-in equipment for use in the semiconductor industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It provides full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, and related accessories. The company offers Advanced Burn-in and Test System family of packaged part burn-in and test systems, which perform test during burn-in of complex devices, such as digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and systems-on-a-chip, as well as individual temperature control for high-power advanced logic devices.

