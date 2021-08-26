Aeon Global Health (OTCMKTS:AGHC) vs. Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Head-To-Head Contrast

Aeon Global Health (OTCMKTS:AGHC) and Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Aeon Global Health and Burning Rock Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeon Global Health N/A N/A N/A Burning Rock Biotech -112.99% -21.52% -19.25%

This table compares Aeon Global Health and Burning Rock Biotech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeon Global Health $12.93 million 0.07 -$7.97 million N/A N/A Burning Rock Biotech $65.89 million 33.32 -$62.41 million ($1.05) -20.00

Aeon Global Health has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Burning Rock Biotech.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.8% of Burning Rock Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of Aeon Global Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Aeon Global Health and Burning Rock Biotech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeon Global Health 0 0 0 0 N/A Burning Rock Biotech 0 0 1 0 3.00

Burning Rock Biotech has a consensus price target of $39.94, suggesting a potential upside of 90.19%. Given Burning Rock Biotech’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Burning Rock Biotech is more favorable than Aeon Global Health.

Risk and Volatility

Aeon Global Health has a beta of -0.47, meaning that its share price is 147% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Burning Rock Biotech has a beta of -2.12, meaning that its share price is 312% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Aeon Global Health beats Burning Rock Biotech on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aeon Global Health

AEON Global Health Corp. engages in the development and provision of clinical services. It operates through the following segments: AEON and AHC. The AEON segment offers laboratory testing services, which includes the testing of an individual’s blood, urine or saliva for the presence of drugs or chemicals and the patient’s DNA profile. The AHC segment offers web-based software, which provides secure web-based revenue cycle management applications and telehealth products and services that enable health care organizations to increase revenues, improve productivity, reduce costs, coordinate care for patients and enhance related administrative and clinical workflows and compliance with regulatory requirements. The company was founded by Hanif A. Roshan and Shawn Desai in August 1985 and is headquartered in Gainesville, GA.

About Burning Rock Biotech

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples. Its principal products include OncoScreen IO, a pan-cancer test for tissue samples; OncoCompass IO, the corresponding test for liquid biopsy samples; OncoCompass Target, a ctDNA liquid biopsy-based test for NSCLC; ColonCore for assessing microsatellite loci related to MSI status and detecting mutations in genes associated with gastrointestinal cancers; and OncoScreen ParpMatch and OncoCompass ParpMatch to target critical genes associated with homologous recombination deficiency. The company also offers LungCore for lung cancer, ProstrateCore for prostrate cancer, BreastCore for breast cancer, LymphPlasma for lymphomas, and ThyroCare for thyroid cancer. In addition, it has development and commercialization agreement with Myriad Genetics, Inc. to in-license Myriad myChoice tumor testing in China; and licensing agreement with Oncocyte Corporation to in-license DetermaRx, a risk stratification test for early stage lung cancer patients in China. Burning Rock Biotech Limited has collaborations on clinical trials and research studies with AstraZeneca, Bayer, Johnson & Johnson, Sino Biopharm, CStone and BeiGene. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

