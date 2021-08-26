Aeternity Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.53 Million (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 26th. One Aeternity coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000305 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Aeternity has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. Aeternity has a total market cap of $49.05 million and $6.53 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aeternity Profile

Aeternity (CRYPTO:AE) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 388,301,446 coins and its circulating supply is 342,480,502 coins. Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Buying and Selling Aeternity

