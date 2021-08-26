Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Brokerages expect Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.28 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aflac’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the highest is $1.31. Aflac posted earnings per share of $1.39 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aflac will report full-year earnings of $5.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.11 to $5.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aflac.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AFL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.83.

AFL stock opened at $57.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.52. The firm has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.01. Aflac has a 1 year low of $33.37 and a 1 year high of $57.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.61%.

In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $114,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,473 shares in the company, valued at $657,402.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $1,983,041.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,202 shares of company stock valued at $2,763,676 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 18.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Aflac by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Aflac by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Aflac by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its position in Aflac by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

