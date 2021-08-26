Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Stock Position Raised by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 5.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,920,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 345,304 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Aflac were worth $371,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Aflac in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.83.

AFL stock traded down $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $56.59. 49,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,408,063. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $33.37 and a 1-year high of $57.64. The firm has a market cap of $37.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%. On average, equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

In other news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $114,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,473 shares in the company, valued at $657,402.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.21 per share, for a total transaction of $55,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,702.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,202 shares of company stock worth $2,763,676 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

