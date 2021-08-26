Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.280-$4.310 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.29 billion-$6.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.22 billion.Agilent Technologies also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.150-$1.180 EPS.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock traded up $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $173.87. The stock had a trading volume of 29,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,788. Agilent Technologies has a 52-week low of $94.76 and a 52-week high of $173.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $52.76 billion, a PE ratio of 54.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.19.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $138.77.

In other news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 16,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total transaction of $2,327,698.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 83,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,921,146.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $1,490,986.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,901 shares of company stock worth $6,161,694.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Agilent Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,154,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,059 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.38% of Agilent Technologies worth $170,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

