Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agiliti Inc. is an essential service provider to the healthcare industry. It offer medical equipment management and service solutions. Agiliti Inc. is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on AGTI. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Agiliti in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Agiliti in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.85.

Agiliti stock opened at $19.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.50. Agiliti has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $26.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Agiliti in the second quarter worth approximately $512,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Agiliti during the 2nd quarter valued at $424,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Agiliti during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,281,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Agiliti during the 2nd quarter valued at $372,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Agiliti during the 2nd quarter valued at $870,000. 0.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agiliti Company Profile

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

