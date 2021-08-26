AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $2.25 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 21.95% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is engaged in providing data driven specialty chemical solutions. Its flagship product is the SmartFresh(TM) Quality System, a freshness protection technology proven to maintain firmness, texture and appearance of fruits during storage and transport. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc., formerly known as Boulevard Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Collegeville, Pennsylvania. “

Get AgroFresh Solutions alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

NASDAQ AGFS opened at $1.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.99. AgroFresh Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.18.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.26 million. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 20.41% and a negative return on equity of 6.92%. As a group, equities analysts predict that AgroFresh Solutions will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 182.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 56,249 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,173,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 11,905 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in AgroFresh Solutions during the first quarter worth $79,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 56.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,717,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 97,647 shares during the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. The company operates through two segments, AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex. It offers solutions in various fresh produce categories, including apples, pears, citrus, kiwifruit, avocados, bananas, and other crops.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AgroFresh Solutions (AGFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AgroFresh Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgroFresh Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.