AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) Shares Gap Up to $9.02

AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. (NYSE:RERE)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.02, but opened at $9.46. AiHuiShou International shares last traded at $9.22, with a volume of 4,923 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RERE. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AiHuiShou International in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.80 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on AiHuiShou International in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Get AiHuiShou International alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RERE. Tiger Pacific Capital LP bought a new stake in AiHuiShou International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,278,000. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of AiHuiShou International in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,885,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of AiHuiShou International in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,476,000. Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of AiHuiShou International in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,415,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of AiHuiShou International in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,235,000. 0.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE)

AiHuiShou International Co Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for AiHuiShou International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AiHuiShou International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.