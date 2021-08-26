Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Receives $125.44 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $125.44.

AKAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

In other Akamai Technologies news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 16,124 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $1,893,118.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,989.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,906 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,348 shares of company stock worth $5,468,022. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.8% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,744 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 33.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.9% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 43.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.4% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKAM stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $113.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 758,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. Akamai Technologies has a 12-month low of $92.64 and a 12-month high of $124.91. The firm has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.49.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 17.52%. On average, analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.