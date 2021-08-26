Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.370-$1.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $845 million-$860 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $843.65 million.Akamai Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.540-$5.650 EPS.

AKAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $125.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $113.35. 34,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,616,967. The company has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.44. Akamai Technologies has a 52-week low of $92.64 and a 52-week high of $124.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.49.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 17.52%. On average, analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total value of $711,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 13,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,417.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 3,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $432,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,140,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,348 shares of company stock valued at $5,468,022 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

