Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aker Solutions ASA in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Get Aker Solutions ASA alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS AKRTF opened at $1.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.85. Aker Solutions ASA has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $1.98.

Aker Solutions ASA provides products, systems, and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers field planning, feasibility, and concept studies; floater designs; digital solutions; and deep-water risers. The company also provides engineering, project management, and procurement services, such as design of offshore oil and gas production facilities, and onshore receiving and processing facilities; jacket designs; subsea production systems; subsea trees; and control systems.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Aker Solutions ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aker Solutions ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.