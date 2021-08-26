Alimentation Couche-Tard’s (ATD.B) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$54.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$65.00 price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research note on Tuesday. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$50.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard to C$54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$53.93.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Shares of ATD.B stock opened at C$51.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$55.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.76. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a one year low of C$36.03 and a one year high of C$52.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$48.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.55.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.