Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $151.51.

ALLK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Allakos in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.53 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Allakos in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Allakos in a report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company.

ALLK traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $84.84. 786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,262. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.25 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.49. Allakos has a one year low of $75.41 and a one year high of $157.98.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.01). Equities analysts predict that Allakos will post -4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Adam Tomasi sold 642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.26, for a total value of $57,946.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Alexander sold 14,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.55, for a total value of $1,372,582.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,194 shares of company stock valued at $5,333,633 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLK. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Allakos by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Allakos by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Allakos by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allakos by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Allakos by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

