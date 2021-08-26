Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $188.00 Million

Brokerages predict that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) will post $188.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Allegro MicroSystems’ earnings. Allegro MicroSystems reported sales of $136.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will report full year sales of $758.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $757.60 million to $759.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $821.85 million, with estimates ranging from $819.30 million to $824.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Allegro MicroSystems.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $188.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.55 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 6.74%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $29.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion and a PE ratio of 26.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.46. Allegro MicroSystems has a 52-week low of $16.78 and a 52-week high of $34.66.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, CEO Ravi Vig sold 21,176 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total value of $578,740.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 70,000 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $1,905,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,653,759.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 448,928 shares of company stock worth $12,187,124 in the last three months. 26.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,541 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Friess Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. 37.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

