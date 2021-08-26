Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $188.00 Million

Posted by on Aug 26th, 2021

Brokerages predict that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) will post $188.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Allegro MicroSystems’ earnings. Allegro MicroSystems reported sales of $136.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will report full year sales of $758.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $757.60 million to $759.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $821.85 million, with estimates ranging from $819.30 million to $824.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Allegro MicroSystems.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $188.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.55 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 6.74%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $29.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion and a PE ratio of 26.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.46. Allegro MicroSystems has a 52-week low of $16.78 and a 52-week high of $34.66.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, CEO Ravi Vig sold 21,176 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total value of $578,740.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 70,000 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $1,905,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,653,759.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 448,928 shares of company stock worth $12,187,124 in the last three months. 26.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,541 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Friess Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. 37.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegro MicroSystems (ALGM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.