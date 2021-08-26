Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Allena Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.18). Allena Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

Zacks' EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Allena Pharmaceuticals.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALNA shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of ALNA traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,365,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,572. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.16. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $2.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.63.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 70.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,961,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 809,035 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,045,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 407,599 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 92.1% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 980,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 470,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 700,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 214,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 29,323 shares in the last quarter. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

