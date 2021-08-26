Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 301,002 Shares of William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) by 112.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 568,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301,002 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.13% of William Penn Bancorp worth $6,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in William Penn Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in William Penn Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in William Penn Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in William Penn Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in William Penn Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jeannine Cimino purchased 2,050 shares of William Penn Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $25,174.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan B. Turner purchased 2,500 shares of William Penn Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.27 per share, with a total value of $28,175.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,278.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 26,098 shares of company stock valued at $303,367 in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ WMPN opened at $12.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. William Penn Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $39.00.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th.

About William Penn Bancorp

William Penn Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial and retail financial services through its subsidiary, William Penn Bank. It also offers community, traditional, and related banking services to individual, businesses, and government customers. Its products and services include taking of time, savings, demand deposits, making of commercial, consumer, mortgage loans, and others.

