Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 22,770 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 521,325 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,770 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.24% of CNX Resources worth $7,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CNX Resources by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 609,776 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,586,000 after buying an additional 315,269 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,808,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $539,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of CNX Resources by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,188,680 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,474,000 after buying an additional 43,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,835,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNX shares. MKM Partners upgraded CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America cut CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CNX Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CNX Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.64.

Shares of NYSE:CNX opened at $10.97 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.56. CNX Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $15.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. Sell-side analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

