Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 23.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 181,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,019 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Arconic were worth $6,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARNC. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arconic in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Arconic by 1,424.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Arconic by 103.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic during the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic during the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Vrablec sold 5,300 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $186,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director E Stanley Oneal acquired 15,400 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.45 per share, with a total value of $499,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 137,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,468,267.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Arconic stock opened at $34.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 3.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.76. Arconic Co. has a 12 month low of $18.15 and a 12 month high of $38.49.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($3.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($4.36). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Arconic had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.88) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arconic Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

ARNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arconic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Arconic from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

