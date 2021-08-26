Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $6,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MTX. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Minerals Technologies by 66.9% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Minerals Technologies by 661.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Minerals Technologies by 19.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Shares of NYSE MTX opened at $77.71 on Thursday. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.49 and a twelve month high of $88.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.44.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 8.17%. As a group, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 5.01%.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

