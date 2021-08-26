Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.500-$2.640 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.570. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $60.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.35. Alliant Energy has a twelve month low of $45.99 and a twelve month high of $62.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.61.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 18.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alliant Energy will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.26%.

A number of research analysts have commented on LNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the company from $61.56 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Scotiabank downgraded Alliant Energy from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alliant Energy stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,180,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490,768 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.47% of Alliant Energy worth $65,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 72.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

