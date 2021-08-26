Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.88 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) will report $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.56 to $2.12. Ally Financial reported earnings per share of $1.25 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full year earnings of $8.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.53 to $8.57. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $7.67. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ally Financial.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 37.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALLY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.06.

ALLY opened at $53.56 on Monday. Ally Financial has a 12 month low of $22.16 and a 12 month high of $56.61. The firm has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.00%.

In related news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $129,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,306,349.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $831,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 665,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,924,654.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,833 shares of company stock valued at $1,391,175. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,467,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,310,150 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,598,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,929,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606,496 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,653,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 17,729.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,109,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 346.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,678,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078,340 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

