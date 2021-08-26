Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Acquires Shares of 15,000 iPath Series B Bloomberg Nickel Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJN)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Nickel Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Separately, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in iPath Series B Bloomberg Nickel Subindex Total Return ETN during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000.

JJN opened at $24.80 on Thursday. iPath Series B Bloomberg Nickel Subindex Total Return ETN has a 1-year low of $18.87 and a 1-year high of $26.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.56.

