Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,895 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ballast Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 38.3% during the second quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 7,054 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.3% during the second quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 3,208 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.8% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 11.9% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 84,276 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,885,000 after buying an additional 8,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 2.7% in the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 14,274 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. 28.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total transaction of $949,002,976.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $927,254,892. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,362,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total value of $184,299,030.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,217,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,307,049.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,272,669 shares of company stock worth $3,527,274,065 over the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.50.

Shares of WMT opened at $148.96 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.96, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

