Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Lowers Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. trimmed its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Inlet Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% in the second quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 81,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% in the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 46,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 45,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 60.6% in the second quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 657,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,159,000 after acquiring an additional 248,174 shares during the period. Finally, VeraBank N.A. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.8% in the second quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRK stock opened at $77.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $195.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $87.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.16.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.77%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.85.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

