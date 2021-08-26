Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Makes New Investment in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $993,946,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,593,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,535,106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,580,235 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,599.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 466,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,900,000 after acquiring an additional 439,197 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,908,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,500,000.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

IEF opened at $116.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.71. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $112.78 and a 12-month high of $122.39.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.076 per share. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.