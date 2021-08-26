Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Raises Stock Position in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 184,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA WIP opened at $56.87 on Thursday. SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $53.54 and a 12 month high of $58.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.64.

