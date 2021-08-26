Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Sells 1,846 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,846 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,940,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $649,995,000 after purchasing an additional 9,451,863 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,733,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,699,742,000 after acquiring an additional 8,760,458 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,765,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $498,734,000 after acquiring an additional 7,654,145 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,553,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $962,030,000 after acquiring an additional 7,532,823 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Pfizer by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,816,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,193,000 after buying an additional 4,148,877 shares during the period. 57.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.62.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE opened at $47.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $266.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.79. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $51.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

