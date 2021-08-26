Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Sells 347 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lowered its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 6.4% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 3.2% during the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Accenture by 0.6% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Accenture by 0.4% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACN opened at $333.44 on Thursday. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $210.42 and a fifty-two week high of $334.88. The company has a market cap of $211.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $312.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total transaction of $1,644,208.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,165,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Societe Generale increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.57.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

