Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) Shares Gap Down to $19.74

Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.74, but opened at $18.82. Alpha Teknova shares last traded at $19.15, with a volume of 404 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TKNO. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Alpha Teknova in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alpha Teknova in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Alpha Teknova in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Alpha Teknova in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.02.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $8.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 million. Equities analysts predict that Alpha Teknova, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TKNO. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,204,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,967,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,933,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Teknova in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,231,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Teknova in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,847,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO)

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters.

